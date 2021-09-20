Andhra girl Nandita wins Miss Universe Singapore 2021 title

There are many events held abroad where the Indians have excelled in various arenas. Recently, a Telugu girl has joined this list. Banna Nandita (21) from Andhra Pradesh won first place in the beauty contest held in Singapore. Nandita crowned with Miss Universe Singapore-2021. Going into details, Nandini is from Srikakulam district in Andhra Pradesh. About 25 years ago, Nandita's parents Madhuri and Govardhan moved to Singapore and settled there. Nandita, who has had a passion for modeling since childhood and participated in fashion events as part of it.



Against this backdrop, Nandita competed in this year's Miss Universe Singapore-2021. She stood in first place showcasing her beauty and intelligence and won the Miss Universe crown. Nandita said she would fight against racism after. She will be representing Singapore at the Miss Universe pageant in December this year in Eilat, Israel.



Nandita is currently pursuing a course in Business Management and Information Systems (Business Analytics) at the University of Singapore Management and volunteers at Care Corner in Singapore, where she not only guides elementary school students but also helps them learn life skills.