Andhra government issues food delivery precautions to public amid coronavirus

Amid lockdown imposed in the wake of coronavirus outbreak, e-commerce companies and some hotels have been delivering food in this crisis. However, there are reports that coronavirus would be spreading through these delivery boys as well, which has become concern to the governments. Instead of shutting the businesses, the government has exempted them from lockdown in order to avoid fall in economy and to serve public by providing food. Yet the government has provided some precautions for smooth running of e-commerce businesses and to curtail of coronavirus spread.

Food Delivery Precautions:

- After taking the item from the delivery boy, it is advised to put the delivered item at a corner of the house or inside.

- Then need to wash the hands with a soap for twenty seconds.

- After washing the hands well, the food shall be placed in a bowl.

- Immediately place that bowl or plate six feet away for quite some time.

- Then throw the packing covers and boxes that came with delivery item into a dust bin.

- Now check whether the food in the bowl or plate is hot or not and if hot, you can serve lest heat it up in the microwave for 2 minutes.

The Government of Andhra Pradesh has officially stated that the coronavirus could be prevented from corona infection by following above precautions.