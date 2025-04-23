Andhra Pradesh: 10th Class 2025 Public Exam Results Released

The much-anticipated results of the 10th class public examinations, eagerly awaited by lakhs of students across the state, were released on Wednesday (April 23). IT and Education Minister Nara Lokesh announced the results at 10 AM on Wednesday. Students who appeared for the 10th class exams can check their results on the official website. Additionally, students can also view their results on Manamitra WhatsApp and Leap App.

To check via Manamitra WhatsApp, students can send a ‘Hi’ to the number 9552300009, select the ‘Education Services’ option, and then choose the 10th class exam results option. By entering their hall ticket number, they can instantly receive their results in PDF format.

AP 10th Class 2025 Public Exam Results Highlights

Overall pass percentage: 81.14%

Boys: 78.31%

Girls: 84.09%

1,680 schools achieved a 100% pass rate.

19 schools recorded a 0% pass rate.

Parvathipuram Manyam district secured the highest pass percentage (93.90%).

Alluri Sitarama Raju district recorded the lowest pass percentage (47.64%) in the state.

Exam Details

This academic year (2024-25), a total of 6,19,275 regular students appeared for the 10th class public exams across the state.

English Medium: 5,64,064 students

Telugu Medium: 51,069 students

The exams were conducted from March 17 to April 1, followed by answer sheet evaluation from April 3 to April 9. The evaluation process was completed in just seven days, ensuring quick result declaration.