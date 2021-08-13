Andhra Pradesh: A huge explosion took place in Bhimavaram's Undi Road

Andhra Pradesh: A huge explosion took place near Bhimavaram in West Godavari district that has caused a stir. The explosion occurred while a cow was grazing in an empty space at Undi road in Bhimavaram and was injured in the incident. AP CM Jagan will tour Bhimavaram tomorrow. The incident a day before the trip became the talk of the town. Authorities and police, on the other hand, were further alerted by the blast, and checks were intensified in those neighborhoods.



However, local police said that the cause of the blast would be clarified unless the authorities came. The police treated the injured cow and took control of the whole area. Some ground was scattered in the area where the explosion took place. There are speculations over the incident.

Meanwhile, AP CM Jagan will arrive in Bhimavaram tomorrow to participate in a private function. CM Jagan will attend the wedding of MLA Puppala Vasubabu's daughter. Police have beefed up security in Bhimavaram in the wake of his visit. It was during this sequence that the police became more alert as an explosion took place nearby.

