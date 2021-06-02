Andhra Pradesh administers 1 crore vaccines 

Amaravati: The state crossed a significant milestone on Tuesday as over one crore doses (first and second combined) of the coronavirus vaccine were administered so far.

At last count, 1,00,56,636 doses of the vaccine were administered to healthcare workers, frontline workers and persons above the age of 45 years.

Of these, 75,28,539 persons got the first dose while 25,28,097 of them took the second jab as well, health department officials said.

They said more than 4.43 lakh people were administered the second dose of Covaxin, leaving no pendency on that count.

Currently, over three lakh doses of the Covid-19 vaccine are available with the state now, after the Centre supplied two lakh extra doses in May.

In the first fortnight of June, the state is expected to get another 8,76,870 doses from the Centre.

The state government is purchasing another 20,74,730 on its own but the stocks are expected only in the second half of the month, the health officials said.

"We are now giving only the first dose to everyone as more than 47 lakh registered persons have to be covered first. We cant say when we will be able to start inoculating those in the 18-44 age group because we don't have adequate stocks as of now," a senior official said.