Andhra Pradesh: Anandaiah will have govt's support in distributing medicine, says Kakani Govardhan Reddy

Sarvepalli MLA Kakani Govardhan Reddy said that the government will support Anandaiah. Speaking to the media on Sunday, Kakani said that Anandaiah had declared that he was ready to distribute the medicine to all.

Kakani said there was no truth in the news that the common man was receiving the groomed. He suggested that Anandaiah would report to the District Collector what kind of assistance he is seeking.

Kakani said a new trend in governance has begun with the village secretariats and mentioned that the government is implementing all the elements in the manifesto. "CM Jagan is implementing the Manifesto as a scripture," he said.



He lamented that TDP is not playing a constructive role except doing unnecessary political controversies and opined that the TDP was badly defeated in the local body elections for the same reason.

