Andhra Pradesh Budget 2024-2025: Key Allocations, Initiatives by Payyavula Keshav

The Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly has started its sessions, with Finance Minister Payyavula Keshav presenting the state budget for the financial year 2024-2025.

The total budget is Rs. 2,94,427.25 crores.

This budget features several key figures.

- Revenue expenditure estimate: Rs. 2,35,916.99 crores

- Capital expenditure estimate: Rs. 32,712.84 crores

- Revenue deficit: Rs. 34,743.38 crores

- Fiscal deficit: Rs. 68,742.65 crores

In his budget speech, Payyavula highlighted the significant allocation of funds to various key sectors and committed to working tirelessly under the leadership of Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu to fulfill the promises made to the people, regardless of the challenges that may arise.

Thalliki Vandanam and free bus travel for women

Payyavula Keshav announced that the state government will soon introduce a free bus travel facility for women.

Additionally, under the Super Six guarantees, funds will be allocated for the ‘Thalliki Vandanam’ scheme, aimed at providing financial assistance to mothers of students from class 1-12 studying in both government and private schools. The initiative is part of the government's commitment to ensuring that no one is deprived of education due to financial constraints.

Department-wise Allocations:

- School Education: Rs. 29,909 crores

- Agriculture and Allied Sectors: Rs. 11,855 crores

- SC Welfare: Rs. 18,497 crores

- ST Welfare: Rs. 7,557 crores

-BC Welfare: Rs. 39,007 crores

-Welfare of Minorities: Rs. 4,376 crores

- Women and Child Welfare: Rs. 4,285 crores

- Human Resource Development: Rs. 1,215 crores

- Higher Education: Rs. 2,326 crores

- Health Sector: Rs. 18,421 crores

-Panchayati Raj and Rural Development: Rs. 16,739 crores

- Urban Development: Rs. 11,490 crores

-Housing Construction: Rs. 4,012 crores

-Water Resources: Rs. 16,705 crores

- Industries and Commerce: Rs. 3,127 crores

- Energy Sector: Rs. 8,207 crores

-Transport, Roads, Buildings: Rs. 9,554 crores

- Youth, Tourism, Culture: Rs. 322 crores

- Police Department: Rs. 8,495 crores

- Department of Environment, Forest, Science, and Technology: Rs. 687 crores