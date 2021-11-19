Andhra Pradesh Cabinet meeting ends, here are the decisions approved

The Andhra Pradesh state cabinet meeting held at the secretariat chaired by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy ended. The Cabinet discussed the draft bills to be introduced in the Legislative Assembly in the wake of the Assembly sessions scheduled to be held till the 26th of this month. The Cabinet then approved several bills to be introduced in the Assembly.

The Cabinet approved the Jagananna Vidya Deevena scheme to be implemented on November 29, sanctioning of 8 posts in the Board of AP Medicinal and Aromatic Plants. The Cabinet gave a nod for an amendment bill handing over Sri Venkateswara Medical College to TTD for the creation of better facilities.

The Cabinet gave the green signal to the new industries approved at the SPB meeting and allocation of 4 sheds for Dixon Technologies in co-operation and incentives, allotment of 10 acres of land to another unit to be set up by Dixon. It also approved the bill to amend Municipal Corporation Act-1955, amendments to Andhra Pradesh Film Regulation Act-1955.

The cabinet also approved setting up of Mediation Centre and Arbitration Center in AP High Court, sanctioning of 16 new posts in AP State Commission for Scheduled Tribes, amendments to the AP Panchayati Raj Act-1994, amendments to AP Assigned Land Act, AP Educational Institutions-2021 Bill, the establishment of a Common Good Fund for the development of temples and the welfare of priests.