Andhra Pradesh cabinet meeting to be held today, here are the issues to be discussed

The Andhra Pradesh cabinet is scheduled to meet today. The meeting will be presided over by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at 11.30 am in the first block conference hall of the Secretariat. Several key decisions will be made at this meeting. During the meeting, a memorandum of understanding will be signed on electronic policy as well as implementation of CBSE syllabus in government schools.



Proposals for several projects in the state will also be approved.

On the other hand, there is a proposal to build guest houses in Visakhapatnam as tourism projects from Kailasagiri to Bhogapuram Airport. Proposals for lay-outs in urban areas are also likely to be discussed. It is learned that the proposals to increase salaries would come for discussion in cabinet and give 35 per cent of the seats in private universities in the convener's quota.



The meeting of the Right to Information Commission will also be held at the Secretariat under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Jagan. The committee will discuss the selection of candidates for the vacant posts of Information Commissioners.

