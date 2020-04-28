Andhra Pradesh: Chandrababu Naidu appealed govt to Ensure immediate medicare to kidney patients

Amaravati: TDP national president N Chandrababu Naidu appealed to the State government to provide necessary transportation facilities for immediate medical care to all those patients facing life threatening diseases like kidney ailments.



In a letter addressed to the Special Chief Secretary for Health, Medical and Family Welfare on Monday, Naidu pointed out that Covid-19 had spread across the State and it had put people's lives in risk.

Due to the virus induced lockdown, people with health problems other than virus infections were being ignored. The undue delay in announcing the test results of Covid samples was denying people access to other health services, he lamented.

Naidu said that kidney patients at Uddanam region were suffering as the dialysis centres were insisting on Covid screening tests for dialysis patients also. Hence, the kidney patients were giving samples for Covid screening, but the results are not provided even after 10 days. This delay in providing reports is putting the lives of kidney patients in danger as they are unable to undergo dialysis as per the scheduled prescription, he said.

On the other hand, in a statement, Naidu accused the government of depriving livelihood to over 400 toddy-tappers by cutting down palm trees at Nemam village in Kakinada rural mandal.

He said that over 1,500 palm trees and 500 date palm trees were cut down by the officials with the help of JCBs on Sunday night.

This was done overnight without informing the families which depend on the trees for their day to day living, he said.