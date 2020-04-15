Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan conducts review on Coronavirus, announces Rs. 2000 financial aid for victims

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has directed the officials to conduct a medical examination to all the corona suspects in the state. The CM also ordered the testing for around 32 thousand people identified through the family survey. The officials were instructed to conduct a randomized examination making a zone as a unit.

CM Jagan who held a review meeting on Wednesday on coronavirus outbreaks and treatment of victims made several suggestions to the authorities. He directed the officials to send those suspects who have completed the quarantine period to homes following the medical protocol. He also instructed the officials to provide Rs. 2000 each as financial assistance.

CM Jagan once again inquired about the facilities at the Quarantine centres and asked the officials to treat the victims without any disturbance. He asked to pay Rs. 500 to each. Besides coronavirus, CM also reviewed on the agriculture sector and directed the authorities to focus on the marketing of banana and mint products. He said immediate steps should be taken to assist the farmers and advised the authorities to focus on increasing prices and take measures to keep an eye on the prices of essential commodities.

Officials have also told CM Jagan about the medical care provided to the corona victims in the state. They reported about the increasing coronavirus cases in the state and asserted that they would increase the daily capacity of the tests from two thousand to four thousand in the next four days. "We currently have more than 2100 tests a day and using Truenat equipment, which will increase the testing efficiency, " officials said to Jagan.

Deputy CM Alla Nani, Ministers Botsa Satyanarayana, Mopidevi Venkataramana and Kurasala Kannababu were present at the meeting. Chief Secretary Nilam Sawhney and DGP Gautam Sawang were also present.