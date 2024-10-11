Andhra Pradesh: Deadline for Liquor Shop License Applications ends today

The application process for liquor shop licenses in Andhra Pradesh is set to conclude today at 5 PM, with officials reporting a total of 65,424 applications received statewide thus far. As the deadline approaches, an influx of last-minute applications is anticipated, particularly in districts with high demand.

NTR District has emerged as the frontrunner, recording the highest number of applications at 4,839. Close behind is Eluru District, which has submitted 4,260 applications. Other notable figures include 4,110 applications from Vizianagaram and 869 from Alluri Seetharamaraju District.

Officials are bracing for a surge in applications as the clock ticks down to the final hour, indicating the potential for a significant number of tenders to be filed. With many aspiring entrepreneurs looking to capitalize on this opportunity, the final day is expected to bring a flurry of activity.