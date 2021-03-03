Andhra Pradesh: Extramarital affair leads to death of a woman in Srikakulam

The tragic incident was reported in Srikakulam where Bonela Priyanka alias Ankamma (32) and Bonela Santosh (30) Keshavarayanipalem of Laveru mandal attempted suicide by drinking insecticide on Monday night. While Priyanka dies, Santosh is fighting for his life in the hospital. An extramarital affair took them to their deaths. Going into full details, Priyanka was married to a man named Suryanarayana twelve years ago. While Suryanarayana was working as a cook in a private company, Priyanka used to go for labour works. They have three children.

It was during this sequence that Priyanka was introduced to an auto driver named Bonela Santosh three years ago. That led to an extramarital affair. Despite knowing that she is a mother of three children, Santosh did not hesitate to get involved with Priyanka even knowing that she is older than him. On the other hand, Priyanka also could not think of those things. Suryanarayana knew about this for years and rebuked his wife and settlement was also held in front of the village elders who also reprimanded. However, their attitude has not changed, which led to frequent quarrels between the couple.

In this backdrop, they decided to die together thinking that everything was hindering them. The deceased reached Chilakapalem from Kesavarayanipalam on Monday night and went to a nearby garden and consumed pesticide. He told this to his friends and relatives in the village over the phone. With this, they went into the gardens and searched. Both have already reached a state of unconsciousness, while Priyanka died the same night while being taken to RIMS in Srikakulam, Santosh is receiving treatment. Doctors conducted a post-mortem on Priyanka's body and handed it over to relatives. Three children were left motherless by this tragic incident. Etcherla police registered a case and investigating further.