Andhra Pradesh govt. reshuffles 13 IPS officers in the state, issues orders

The Andhra Pradesh government on Wednesday issued orders transferring 13 IPS officers in the state. Among those transferred are Aishwarya Rastogi as Rajahmundry Urban SP, Dr. Shimoshi as Vigilance and Enforcement (General Admin) SP, Rahuldev Sharma as West Godavari District SP, and Koya Praveen as Octopus SP.



Vikrant Patil as Vizianagaram APSP Battalion Commandant, Ammi Reddy as Law and Order AIG in the DGP's office, Mallika Garg as Prakasam District SP, Rahul Dev Singh as Vijayawada Railways SP, Ajit Vejendla as Mangalagiri APSP Battalion Commandant, GS Sunil has been transferred as Kakinada APSP Battalion Commandant, Gautami Shali as Visakhapatnam DCP-1 and Vakul Jindal as Intelligence CM SG SP. It also directed Narayan Nayak to report to the DGP office.



It is known that the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government in Andhra Pradesh has transferred 16 IPS officers to the state last week. The government has issued orders promoting some of them.