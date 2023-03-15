Andhra Pradesh: Heavy rains expected in these districts for next three days

India Meteorological Department (IMD) has earlier predicted that the rains will fall a day earlier than the 16th of this month due to trough formed from Jharkhand to Telangana via Chhattisgarh. As a result, there is a possibility of rains for 4 days from Wednesday in Coastal Andhra and Rayalaseema.



The IMD announced on Tuesday that there will be light rains at many places and heavy rains at some places. It said there is a possibility of rain at many places in Srikakulam, Visakha, Alluri Sitamaraju, Kakinada, East Godavari, Ambedkar Konaseema, Eluru, NTR, Krishna, Bapatla, Guntur, Palnadu, Prakasam, Kurnool, YSR and Tirupati districts and heavy rains are likely at places in NTR, Krishna, Palanadu and Bapatla districts on March 17, 18 and 19 along with gusty winds with a speed of 30-40 km per hour are expected.

Farmers have been advised to take precautions so that the crops are not damaged. Meanwhile, temperatures were recorded at 40.65 degrees in Mantralayam of Kurnool district, 40.61 in Gajulapalli of Nandyala district, 40.53 degrees in Avuku and 40.1 degrees in Gonavaram on Tuesday. This is the first time that temperature of more than 40 degrees has been recorded in AP in recent times.