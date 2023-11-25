Andhra Pradesh: Intelligence Dept. DSP dies at Tirumala walkway

In a shocking incident, Intelligence Department DSP Krupakar died of a heart attack on the way to Srivari walkway on Saturday.

He collapsed due to a heart attack at the 1,805th step and breathed his last while being taken to Tirupati RUIA Hospital.

Hailing from Poranki near Vijayawada, Krupakar came to Tirumala on security duties related to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit.

The police informed his family members about the incident.