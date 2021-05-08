Andhra Pradesh: Kodali Nani slams TDP chief's 'scare-mongering'

Amaravati: Refuting the allegations that the government couldn't buy the vaccine at a cost of Rs 1,600 crore, minister for civil supplies Kodali Sri Venkateswara Rao (Nani) said that the government had spent over Rs 1,900 crore towards Aarogyasri services and could spend another Rs 1,600 crore for vaccine.

Addressing a press conference here on Saturday, the minister said that the government is ready to vaccinate 10 lakh people a day and complete the entire vaccination in just 40 days. He dared Naidu to provide vaccines as the government is ready to pay Rs 1,600 crore.

Kodali Nani said that they have already consulted Bharat Biotech and Serum Institute for vaccines but they said they can't supply the vaccine in the current scenario, as it could take time. In regard to this, Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy has already written to the Centre twice for the vaccine, he said. Responding to the TDP leaders' demand of handing over Chief Minister post to opposition leader N Chandrababu Naidu for a week to bring the coronavirus situation under control, the minister said that people had defeated Chandrababu-led TDP in 2019 elections as he had failed to develop the state in five years and pushing the state into pile of debts which is about Rs 3.6 lakh crore. Chandrababu and his son Nara Lokesh are more dangerous than coronavirus and people are not ready to trust them ever in future, he claimed. He alleged that Chandrababu is making false propaganda that there is a N440K virus in Kurnool, and portraying even the natural deaths as Covid deaths to create panic among people.

He said Chandrababu was working with the aim of stopping the supply of vaccines and oxygen to Andhra Pradesh just to provoke the people and defame the Chief Minister. He said that it is not fair on the part of the TDP chief to make such allegations against the government in these tough times by sitting in the neighbouring state and making people suffer. Those who carry out false propaganda should be prosecuted and imprisoned, he added.