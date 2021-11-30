Andhra Pradesh logs 184 new coronavirus cases and 3 death today

Andhra Pradesh reported 184 fresh cases taking the total tally to 20,72,909 cases across the state. While coming to fatalities, one new death registered in the last twenty four hours one in Chittoor, West Godavari and Krishna taking total toll to 14,442

On the other hand, as many as 134 new patients were cured in the last twenty four hours taking the total recoveries to 20,56,318 and there are currently 2149 active cases.

According to district-wise data, Krishna district reported 34 new infections, followed by Chittoor 30, and Visakhapatnam 26 while Vizianagaram district has logged the least cases with one new case in the last twenty-four hours.

Andhra Pradesh has conducted 3.04 crore Covid-19 tests across the state so far including 25,925 tests in the last twenty-four hours. On the other hand, as many as 6990 new COVID-19 cases and 190 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours across the country.







