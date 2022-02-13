Andhra Pradesh logs 749 new coronavirus cases and three deaths today

Andhra Pradesh reported 749 fresh cases taking the total tally to 23,12,778 cases across the state. While coming to fatalities, three deaths reported in the last twenty four hours taking the toll to 14,697. On the other hand, as many as 6,271 new patients were cured in the last twenty four hours taking the total recoveries to 22,79,152 and there are currently 19,929 active cases.

According to district-wise data, East Godavari district reported 125 new infections, followed By West Godavari 120, Krishna 98 while Srikakulam has logged the least cases with two new cases in the last twenty-four hours.

Andhra Pradesh has conducted 3.29 crore Covid-19 tests across the state so far including 25,495 tests in the last twenty-four hours. On the other hand, as many as 44,877 cases and 684 new deaths were reported in the last 24 hours across the country.



