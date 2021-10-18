Andhra Pradesh: Man attacks in-laws family in Krishna district, one dead and others critical

The horrific incident was reported at Vedurubeedam in Mylavaram mandal of Krishna district where four people were injured when a man attacked them with a knife during a family quarrel. According to the police, Kolusu Kondala Rao (40) of Vedurubeedam village has three daughters. The first daughter Dhanalakshmi was married to Veerla Rambabu (30) of Gannavaram Mandal Balliparru four years ago who has a daughter and a son.

Rambabu is fighting every day to sell the land given as dowry at the time of marriage. With this, Dhanalakshmi came to her father's house on Sunday evening. Against this backdrop, Rambabu went to his uncle's house at around 4 am on Monday and attacked his uncle Kondala Rao, aunt, wife, and sister in law with a knife. The injured were shifted to Mylavaram Government Hospital in 108 vehicle by locals.

Later, the accused's wife and in-laws were taken to Vijayawada as their condition was critical while uncle Kondala Rao died while receiving treatment there. On the other hand, aunt's condition was said to be critical. Sub Inspector Rambabu said that a case has been registered over the incident and the accused is being searched.