Andhra Pradesh: Mother and son burnt alive after contacting high tension wire in Anantapur

In a tragic incident took place in Anantapur district, mother-son duo burnt alive in Varadayapalenna of Paddappur mandal of Anantapur. Going into the details Venkatalakshmamma and her son Venkataswamy from Varadayapalenna village set out on a bike to work as labourers in the garden.

While they were on their way, a 33/11 kV power line was cut and fell on the road between the poles. The two were burnt alive on the spot when the bike accidentally touched the electrical wires and caught fire.

Upon receiving the information, the police arrived at the scene and conducted an investigation. The bodies were shifted to Tadipatri Government Hospital. It is suspected that the accident occurred as the deceased Venkataswamy didn't notice the current wires that fell on the road. The tragic incident has moved everyone on the road.