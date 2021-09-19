Andhra Pradesh: Night curfew extended till September 30 to contain Covid-19
The Department of Medical Health has issued orders extending the night curfew until the 30th of this month as part of corona control measures. The curfew will be in force from 11 pm every day until 6 am the next day. Chief Secretary Anil Kumar Singhal said that anyone violating the curfew would be prosecuted under Section 188 of the Disaster Management Act 2005 and the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and other provisions.
Meanwhile, the death toll has increased to 14,061 with 9 new deaths in the last twenty-four hours.
On the other hand, as many as 1309 new patients were cured on Saturday taking the total recoveries to 20,08,639 and there are currently 14,653 active cases.