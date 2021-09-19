Andhra Pradesh: Night curfew extended till September 30 to contain Covid-19

The Department of Medical Health has issued orders extending the night curfew until the 30th of this month as part of corona control measures. The curfew will be in force from 11 pm every day until 6 am the next day. Chief Secretary Anil Kumar Singhal said that anyone violating the curfew would be prosecuted under Section 188 of the Disaster Management Act 2005 and the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and other provisions.



Also, the order states only 150 people are allowed for wedding events and if there are weddings in the morning, prior permission is required. It is said the authorities should personally monitor the adoption of covid protocols . Orders were issued to take strict action against anyone who violated the regulations. The government has ordered to impose fines on those who do not have masks into offices, companies, shopping malls, and shops. It said that the amount of the fine will be decided based on the circumstances there. Also, steps will be taken to close the company for 2-3 days. Meanwhile, the death toll has increased to 14,061 with 9 new deaths in the last twenty-four hours. On the other hand, as many as 1309 new patients were cured on Saturday taking the total recoveries to 20,08,639 and there are currently 14,653 active cases. Andhra Pradesh has seen an increase in coronavirus cases with 1175 fresh cases on Saturday. With the fresh cases, the total tally moved to 20,37,353 cases across the state.