Andhra Pradesh: Orders issued providing 5% quota to disabled in higher educational institutions

Andhra Pradesh Government
Andhra Pradesh Government

The State government on Sunday issued orders providing five per cent seats for students with benchmark disabilities in all government institutions of higher education and other higher educational institutions receiving aid from the government.

Vijayawada: The State government on Sunday issued orders providing five per cent seats for students with benchmark disabilities in all government institutions of higher education and other higher educational institutions receiving aid from the government.

The government also provided upper age relaxation for five years for them for admission into institutions of higher education. As per the GO issued by the Department of Women, Children, Differently-abled and senior citizens, following the directions of the Supreme Court, the Andhra Pradesh government issued orders for five per cent seats for persons with benchmark disabilities in government higher education institutions and five years age relaxation for admission into government higher education institutions.

Principal Secretary to Government M Ravi Chandra issued the orders on Sunday.

