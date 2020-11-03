Andhra Pradesh: Polavaram works going at a brisk pace despite hurdles, to be completed on time

Polavaram Irrigation project which is one of the dream project for people of Andhra Pradesh that will drive away problems such as cultivation and drinking water scarcity is being constructed at a rapid speed. It has been a long-held desire of the people to complete this project for decades, which was started by the late Chief Minister YS Rajasekhar Reddy and is now being completed by his son CM Jagan. It was alleged that the TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu, who was in power fornlast five years has used the Polavaram as an ATM. The then Irrigation Minister Devineni Uma in the assembly said that Polavaram will be completed but could not do. Prime Minister Modi himself has also accused the Chandrababu government of using Polavaram as an ATM.













In the TDP government, the polavaram works were carried out at a low speed and now that the YS Jagan government has come, Megha has taken over the Polavaram works and things are going at a brisk pace. Even during the corona times and floods, things are going on with commitment without stopping as the company is using state-of-the-art, state-of-the-art Uniq machines to build the Polavaram project and moving forward with perseverance to be completed within the deadline. Megha Engineering is rapidly completing the spillway this year. Earlier, the average height of a pier completed was of 28 meters and now it has reached 52 meters. The construction of the girders was completed and the project was completed by placing about 84 girders on the spillway piers. The construction of the bridge slab over 10 piers is almost complete. In addition to the installation of girders on the remaining piers, the shuttering work and steel alignment process is progressing rapidly.

Construction works on the key Trunnion beams in the gates and 20 Trunion beams has already been completed. Preliminary work is underway to set up gates near the completed Trunnion Bheem. So far 1,94,944 cubic meters of concrete has been completed on the spillway. Excavation work on 1,10,033 cubic meters of concrete and 10,64,417 cubic meters of earth in the spillway channel has been completed so far while the excavation work and concrete work will begin soon after the floodwaters begin to recede. Plans have been drawn up to complete the works this season.

Gap-1 Dhyafrom wall construction work has also picked up the speed while the construction work on 2 columns has also been completed and excavation work on Gap-3 and on the cliff have been completed. On the other hand, 1,88,623 cubic meters of critical 902 hill excavation work has been completed.

Megha has also accelerated the construction of the upper cofferdam, which was damaged by the floods. During the Corona period, even during the Godavari uprising, it became significant that the AP government and the megha company were constructing Polavaram. Chief Minister's perseverance with the work of Megha, the long awaited dream project of AP people is coming to an end with project is being completed in a timely manner.