Andhra Pradesh: Police assures treatment to covid hit maoists of AOB if surrendered

The police said that the coronavirus has hit the Maoists on the Andhra-Chhattisgarh border and the Andhra-Odisha border (AOB). The intelligence agencies have reportedly informed police officials that several troops in the Visakhapatnam agency area of ​​AOB have been infected with the virus.

East Godavari district SP Adnan Naeem Azmi and Visakhapatnam Rural police said in separate statements on Monday that they would provide adequate medical services if they surrendered. According to intelligence sources, the Maoists belonging to Bhadradri Kothagudem, East Godavari, Galikondadalam, Korukonda, Pedabayalu, Sabari Area Committee and Kunta Area Committees were diagnosed with coronavirus. The police warned that negligence at this point is life threatening.

The SP said that the Maoists or their family members have symptoms of the disease can come to the nearest police station and seek timely treatment to alleviate the disease. The police said that Jalumuri Srinu alias Rhino of Dabbapaleni in East Godavari district, Aruna of Visakhapatnam, Kakuri Pandanna alias Jagan of Kummulawada, Lalita of Pamulagondi, Korra Raju of Paddavada, Geeta of Chilaka, Dirada, Devi of Chilaka, Pokutta of Pongutta, Alli Unga, Masa and Mangudu of the committee were moving within the district.

The police further added that if the Maoist leaders make the right decision and request the police, they would provide treatment of and rehabilitation.