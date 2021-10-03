Andhra Pradesh registers 765 new coronavirus cases and 9 deaths today

Coronavirus Update in Andhra Pradesh: Andhra Pradesh on Thursday reported 765 fresh coronavirus cases taking the total tally to 20,52,763 cases across the state. Meanwhile, the death toll has increased to 14,204 with 9 new deaths in the last twenty-four hours with two in Krishna and Guntur, one each Chittoor, East Godavari, Visakhapatnam, Kurnool and Nellore districts respectively.

On the other hand, as many as 973 new patients were cured on Sunday taking the total recoveries to 20,28,202 and there are currently 10,357 active cases.

According to district-wise data, Chittoor reported 161 new infections, followed by East Godavari 94 cases and Guntur 91 while Anantapur has logged least cases with single case in the last twenty four hours. Andhra Pradesh conducted 2.85 Covid-19 tests across the state so far including 45,481 tests in the last twenty four hours. The state has vaccinated four crore people across the state in Andhra Pradesh.

Meanwhile, as many as 22,842 new COVID-19 cases reported in the last 24 hours across the country. While about 244 people have died due to the coronavirus.







