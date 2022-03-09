Andhra Pradesh reports 70 new covid-19 cases and zero deaths today

Andhra Pradesh reported 70 fresh Coronavirus cases taking the total tally to 23,18,617 cases across the state. While coming to fatalities, zero death reported in the last twenty four hours taking the toll to 14,729. On the other hand, as many as 129 new patients were cured in the last twenty four hours taking the total recoveries to 23,03,130 and there are currently 758 active cases.

According to district-wise data, Anantapur district reported 13 new infections, followed by Guntur 12, East Godavari 9 while Krishna has logged the least cases with two new cases in the last twenty-four hours.

Andhra Pradesh has conducted 3.31 crore Covid-19 tests across the state so far including 11,408 tests in the last twenty-four hours. On the other hand, as many as 4,575 cases and 145 new deaths were reported in the last 24 hours across the country.







