Andhra Pradesh: Rythu Sangham slams govt move, demands immediate rollback

Tadepalli: The committee of Andhra Pradesh Rythu Sangham took strong exception to the GO22 issued by the over enthusiastic government to enable the installation of power meters to the agriculture pump sets throughout the State even before the Central bill became an Act.

In a statement issued here on Sunday, Sangham president Y Kesava Rao and general secretary Marrapu Suryanarayana strongly condemned the action of officials for threatening the farmers with disconnection of power supply, if they do not agree to the meter installation.

They criticised the action of the officials who started installation of meters in the districts where there were a low number of agricultural connections.

The farmer leaders warned that the agricultural activities in 30 lakh acres in the State would be on the verge of collapse due to the hasty action of officials. That would result in danger to food production and safety.

They said that the power meters to the pumps would become another burden on farmers who are facing financial problems due to various reasons.

The farmers received monthly power bills for Rs 3,000 to Rs 4,000 in the districts where the meters were already installed, causing concern among the farming community. Though the government is assuring that the farmers need not pay the bills, they fear that they would be forced to pay the bills in future.

They appealed to the government to reconsider the decision on the installation of meters and continue free power supply to the agriculture pump sets to instil confidence among the farmers. They demanded the government to make an enactment on the promise of free power to the farmers for the next 30 years giving a lawful assurance to the farmers.