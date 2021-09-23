Andhra Pradesh set to go glocal for promotion of exports

Amaravati: The State Government is planning to attract global market for local handicraft products to benefit theartisans. Rural AP is known for its rich tradition and myriad ranges of handlooms and handicrafts. The State Government is planning to set up a toy cluster.

Along with that the State Government has identified products like processed shrimp, aqua feed, coir products and lace products from West Godavari, bulk drugs, cashew, quartz and silica, silicon manganese and mangoes from Vizianagaram district, granite and cashew from Srikakulam, bulk drugs, Etikoppaka toys, Araku Coffee, seafood and coir from Visakhapatnam, rice, sugar, shrimp and from East Godavari.

Similarly, it has also identified bulk drugs, cotton yarn, processed shrimp, herbal products and auto batteries from Krishna, chilli powder, turmeric, cotton yarn and tobacco from Guntur, granite slabs from Prakasam, auto components, silica, lemon products and packing material from Nellore, mango pulp, milk products, tamarind, polished granite, household garments from Chittoor which have potential for exports.

The government also feels that limestone slabs, stone idols, cotton bales, hydrogenated castor oil, caustic soda flakes from Kurnool, barium compounds, barytes, port land cement, banana, activated alumina from Kadapa and ready- made garments, silk sarees, auto components, mango, banana, mosambi and bulk drugs from Anantapur districts have export potential.