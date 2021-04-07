Andhra Pradesh: TTD decides to merge all projects in Hindu Dharma Prachara Parishad

Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam Executive Officer Dr KS Jawahar Reddy said that all the projects in TTD will be merged into Hindu Dharma Prachara Parishad (HDPP). He said that the decision was taken to intensify the Dharma campaign. He was reviewing with senior officials on Tuesday at the TTD administration building in Tirupati. He said the Hindu Dharma Prachara Parishad, Annamacharya Project, Dasa Sahitya Project and Alwar Divya Prabandha Project in TTD were conducting separate programs.

He explained that these would be merged into HDPP and set up sub-divisions such as research, program design, printing and publicity ordered the digitalisation of old monthly magazines of Saptagiri. It was suggested that a centralised approach should be followed for the purchase of all types of drugs required for TTD.

In order to enhance the skills of TTD employees, it was directed to make training mandatory for the newly recruited employees for two months and to prepare training modules on cadre-wise. It was also ordered to increase the number of caller agents in the call center. The services department was ordered to be called the HR department hereafter and a committee was set up with the JEO, DEO and Deputy EO (Services) to look into the duties to be undertaken here.