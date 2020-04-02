Andhra Pradesh: Two Delhi returnees test positive in Nellore; 55 turn negative

Nellore: Out of 103 samples collected from the suspect persons who returned from Delhi Tablighi Jamaat meet, 55 persons tested negative and two were only tested positive.

District Collector M V Seshagiri Babu said on Wednesday that the two cases were from Buchireddypalem and Rapur mandals and they were focusing on movements of the persons who contacted these affected persons and instructed the officials for further action.

Earlier it was one youngster who returned from Italy who tested positive and has been treated at the Government General Hospital and subsequently discharged. Now, freshly, two cases have been reported from Nellore and the two people participated in Delhi Jamaat meet, according to officials.

Till now, officials have identified 92 persons who attended the Delhi religious meet. They shifted 107 persons to the quarantine wards for observation and conducting tests on the suspected persons with any symptoms of Covid-19.

Officials focused on Buchireddy Palem and Rapur mandals from where the people attended Tablighi Jamaat meet and returned to their native places and spent time with family and friends.

Now, officials asked the police personnel to check their contacts after returning from Delhi and their health status. Officials are taking up disinfecting the areas of Rebala village in Buchireddy Palem mandal from where a positive case was reported from Delhi returnee family.