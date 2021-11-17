Andhra Pradesh: Volunteer dies of severe illness days before his marriage in Guntur

The tragic incident took place in the Guntur district where a volunteer died of severe fever days before his wedding. Going into the details, Naga Chaitanya, son of Ravela Sivaiah and Venkaiahma of Pedakurapadu Mandal Linganguntla, is a village volunteer. He was engaged to get married to a young woman from Narasaraopet. The marriage was to take place on the 14th of this month, but on the 13th, he fell ill with a fever and postponed it to November 20.

However, he was rushed to a private hospital in Guntur a day before the wedding due to fever and vomiting. Later, he was rushed to another private hospital for better treatment as he had jaundice symptoms along with dengue. He died Tuesday morning while receiving treatment.

Chaitanya's father Sivaiah has also been suffering from dengue symptoms for ten days and was treated at a private hospital in Guntur. Family members said he arrived home four days before the wedding, having been discharged. Naga Chaitanya's mother Venkaiahma is suffering from a disability. Government officials and political party leaders expressed shock over Naga Chaitanya's death.