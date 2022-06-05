Andhra Pradesh: Woman tied to a pillar and thrashed for cheating locals in Parvathipuram district

In a shocking incident, a woman was tied to a pole with rope at Rachchabandha and beaten for deceiving the people in the name of chit funds in Parvathipuram Manyam district. Going into the details, Shobha, who hails from CVN village in Komarada mandal of Parvathipuram Manyam district, has been running a chit fund business for the past few days.



Against this backdrop, she has borrowed about Rs 1.40 crore from the villagers under pretext of higher interest rates. However, she said she could not return the money when the victims asked money. However, the victim lodged a complaint with the Komarada police on April 7 and the police registered a case against her.

Meanwhile, on Saturday morning, some victim women and villagers tied her to a Rachchabandha pillar near the Ram Mandir and attacked her. Upon receiving the information, the police rushed to the spot, released her and rushed her to the police station. The SI pilot said the accused had been arrested.