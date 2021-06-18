Andhra Pradesh: YSRCP to increase its number in legislative council as seven TDP MLC's term would end today

With the latest political developments, YSRCP is all set to get the majority in the Andhra Pradesh legislative council. The seven TDP members will retire from the house, and four recently elected YCP members are joining the governor's quota. According to the latest figures, the strength of the TDP is dropping from 22 to 15 in the council. Moreover, it is learned that four YSRCP members have recently been nominated in the governor's quota.

Governor Biswabhushan Harichandan has approved four MLC candidates nominated by the state government under the governor's quota. With this, Appireddy from Guntur district, RV Rameshkumar from Kadapa district, Moshenraju from West Godavari district and Thota Trimurthulu from East Godavari district will enter the council as MLCs. This will increase the YSRCP strength in the council from 17 to 21. Moreover, the strength of the YSRCP is likely to increase further as the vacant MLCs will be filled soon.

CM Jagan unanimously passed a resolution in the assembly dissolving the legislative council. However, the Centre has not yet decided on that. It remains to be seen whether Jagan continues with the same stance on the council's dissolution now or change the decision.