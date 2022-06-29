  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Anganwadi workers demand job security

Anganwadi workers submitting a representation to Peddakadabur mandal deputy Tahsildar Verendra Goud in Kurnool on Tuesday.
x

Anganwadi workers submitting a representation to Peddakadabur mandal deputy Tahsildar Verendra Goud in Kurnool on Tuesday.

Highlights

The Anganwadi workers on Tuesday staged a protest in front of mandal Tahsildar’s office demanding that the government provide job security to them.

Kurnool: The Anganwadi workers on Tuesday staged a protest in front of mandal Tahsildar's office demanding that the government provide job security to them. Addressing the gathering, Centre for Indian Trade Union (CITU) leader Thikkanna and Anganwadi workers mandal leader Jayamma said the workers were leading a pathetic life and unable to feed their family members with meagre salaries.

They demanded the government to enhance salaries besides providing job security. They also said that the bills pertaining to nutritious food supplied to the pregnant and lactating mothers, has been pending for a long time. They appealed to the government to enhance the provisions, rice, pulses, oil and others, being given to the pregnant women and lactating mothers.

They also sought to sanction gas cylinder to anganwadi centre. The leaders demanded the government to supply gas stoves and utensils besides filling up vacant posts of helpers. If the government fails to fulfill the demands, then they will lay siege to the collectorate by gathering a huge number of anganwadi teachers, workers and helpers. After the protest, the leaders handed over a representation to the mandal deputy Tahsildar.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2022 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X