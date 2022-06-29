Anganwadi workers demand job security

Kurnool: The Anganwadi workers on Tuesday staged a protest in front of mandal Tahsildar's office demanding that the government provide job security to them. Addressing the gathering, Centre for Indian Trade Union (CITU) leader Thikkanna and Anganwadi workers mandal leader Jayamma said the workers were leading a pathetic life and unable to feed their family members with meagre salaries.

They demanded the government to enhance salaries besides providing job security. They also said that the bills pertaining to nutritious food supplied to the pregnant and lactating mothers, has been pending for a long time. They appealed to the government to enhance the provisions, rice, pulses, oil and others, being given to the pregnant women and lactating mothers.

They also sought to sanction gas cylinder to anganwadi centre. The leaders demanded the government to supply gas stoves and utensils besides filling up vacant posts of helpers. If the government fails to fulfill the demands, then they will lay siege to the collectorate by gathering a huge number of anganwadi teachers, workers and helpers. After the protest, the leaders handed over a representation to the mandal deputy Tahsildar.