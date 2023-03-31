Ankurarpanam held at Vontimitta temple

The annnual Brahmotsavams of Sri Kodanda Rama Swamy, popularity known as Andhra Bhadradi, began here on a colorful note with Ankurarpanam on Thursday. Zilla parishad chairman Akepati Amarnath Reddy along with his wife presented pattu vastrams to the deities on the occasion of Sri Rama Navami. The Dhwajarohanam will take place on March 31, Friday and Brahmotsavams will conclude with Chakrasnanam on April 8. The TTD has made elaborate arrangements for smooth conduction of 10-day Brahmotsavams. The most important event Sita Rama Kalyanam for which Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy is expected to attend, is scheduled to take place on April 5.



