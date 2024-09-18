Live
- Israel to allocate US$133 million to promote AI development
- Chief Justice DY Chandrachud Sings with Usha Uthup at CNN's SheShakti2024 Event
- Ten killed, 36 injured as bus overturns in Iran
- Amazon appoints Samir Kumar as India operations head
- Shraddha Kapoor’s ‘Stree 2’ on Track to Become Highest-Grossing Hindi Film
- Transforming workplace mental health and wellbeing
- Collector emphasises on hygiene for healthy society
- Salman Khan Issues Warning Against False USA Concert Promotions
- J&K polls: First-time voters seek jobs, development
- PM giving priority to farmers, women: BJP
Just In
Annamacharya University inks MoU with Zurich varsity
Rajampeta: Annamacharya University’s Pro-Chancellor C Abhishek Reddy recently visited the University of Zurich, Switzerland, to explore international...
Rajampeta: Annamacharya University’s Pro-Chancellor C Abhishek Reddy recently visited the University of Zurich, Switzerland, to explore international partnerships.
During the visit, discussions were held to establish a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the two universities.
The proposed MoU will facilitate student exchanges, faculty collaborations and the sharing of research across diverse academic fields. This partnership with the University of Zurich, ranked 90th in the QS World Rankings, is expected to enhance Annamacharya University’s global presence and academic programmes.
Once formalised, the agreement will provide students with access to world-class education and research opportunities, furthering both universities’ commitment to academic excellence and innovation.