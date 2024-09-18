Annamacharya University inks MoU with Zurich varsity

Rajampeta: Annamacharya University’s Pro-Chancellor C Abhishek Reddy recently visited the University of Zurich, Switzerland, to explore international partnerships.

During the visit, discussions were held to establish a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the two universities.

The proposed MoU will facilitate student exchanges, faculty collaborations and the sharing of research across diverse academic fields. This partnership with the University of Zurich, ranked 90th in the QS World Rankings, is expected to enhance Annamacharya University’s global presence and academic programmes.

Once formalised, the agreement will provide students with access to world-class education and research opportunities, furthering both universities’ commitment to academic excellence and innovation.