Annamdevula Chanti selected for AP Biodiversity Award

Rajamahendravaram: In recognition of his outstanding contribution to biodiversity conservation, Annamdevula Veera Venkata Satyanarayana, popularly known as Chanti, the Sarpanch of Madhavarayudupalem village has been selected for the Andhra Pradesh Biodiversity Conservation Award. The award is being presented on the occasion of the International Day for Biological Diversity.

Chanti will receive the award from the Deputy Chief Minister Konidela Pawan Kalyan at a ceremony to be held on May 22 at Tummalapalli Kalakshetram in Vijayawada.

Chanti has been actively engaged in environmental and biodiversity conservation efforts for over 25 years. His initiatives include plantation and protection of trees, care for animals, promotion of organic farming, preservation of local traditions and cultures, and sustainable environmental practices.

Two decades ago, he took up a large-scale plantation drive along both sides of the village roads and personally ensured their maintenance. He has also been involved in the re-establishment of an ancient Manduva house, the protection of native art forms like Garagalu and Garadilu, and the promotion of folk culture.

Chanti’s conservation efforts extend to tying bundles of paddy (vari kucchulu) to protect bird species, digging percolation pits for groundwater recharge, adopting solar energy for sustainable power usage, and cultivating medicinal plants.

In acknowledgment of his relentless dedication, the Andhra Pradesh Biodiversity Board has chosen him for this prestigious honour. The Board’s Member Secretary P Ramakrishna has formally communicated the award selection to Chanti.