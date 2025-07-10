  • Menu
Annual Pavitrotsavams conclude

Tirupati: The annual Pavitrotsavams at Sri Kapileswara Swamy temple concluded with Maha Purnahuti on Wednesday.

In the evening all the Panchamurthis were paraded along the streets.





