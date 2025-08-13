Live
Anti-ragging week begins at AKNU
Rajamahendravaram: The East Godavari district principal judge Gandham Sunitha inaugurated the anti-ragging week programme at Adikavi Nannaya University (AKNU), stating that ragging is a psychological disorder where people derive pleasure from causing distress to others. She warned that ragging is a heinous crime and those who participate in it will face severe consequences. The programme began on Tuesday at the NTR Convention Centre, where Judge Sunitha garlanded the statue of Adikavi Nannaya.
Speaking at the event, she stressed the importance of students being aware of the law. She urged senior students to set a good example for their juniors, advocating for a culture of friendship and mutual respect rather than intimidation.
