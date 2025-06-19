ANU hosts grand yoga session

Guntur: Chairman of the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education Prof Kotha Madhumurthy emphasised that yoga is not just a fitness routine, but a transformative path to world peace and personal evolution. He said yoga enables us to become perfect human beings. He said it enhances mental clarity, emotional stability, and physical strength.

Acharya Nagarjuna University hosted a grand yoga session on Wednesday under Yogandhra 2025 initiative by the state government. The Guntur district administration supported the event.

Guntur district collector S Nagalakshmi encouraged people of all ages to adopt yoga to manage stress and live a balanced life.

ANU Vice-Chancellor Prof K Gangadhara Rao highlighted the rising stress levels in modern life and noted that yoga offers a natural remedy for achieving inner calm and satisfaction.

Under the guidance of yoga instructor A Radhika, participants performed a series of asanas and breathing exercises. At the end of the session, attendees also took a yoga pledge, vowing to incorporate yoga into their daily lives and work towards a drug-free India.

APSDC Managing Director G Ganesh Kumar, Guntur district Joint Collector A Bhargava Teja, rector Acharya K Ratnashila Mani, Registrar Acharya G Simhachalam, Krishna University Vice-Chancellor Acharya Ramji, RDO Krishna Kant were among those who participated.