AP Assembly Budget Session: Members to discuss on SC classification report

The Andhra Pradesh Assembly Budget Session is set to commence at 9 AM on Thursday, coinciding with the Legislative Council's meetings beginning at 10 AM. Both Houses will engage in interactive Question and Answer sessions, tackling a range of pressing issues.

In the Legislative Council, discussions will focus on important topics including ayacut stabilization, modernization of the Thotapalli project, the replacement of police constables, promotions of Sub-Inspectors to Deputy Superintendents of Police, and centrally sponsored schemes. Following this, Minister Dola Bala Veeranjaneya Swamy will present the report from the one-member commission on Scheduled Caste classification, which will be followed by a brief discussion. A resolution regarding SC classification is expected to be passed in the Legislative Council later today.

Additionally, the Council will continue discussing various matters related to fishing harbors in the state, the establishment of mini Gokulas, modernization of hospitals, and the promotion of new industries.

In the evening, a cultural program will be held for Members of the Legislative Assembly (MLAs) and Members of the Legislative Council (MLCs) at A Convention in Vijayawada. The event will feature Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, Legislative Council Chairman Moshen Raju, Speaker Ayyanna Patrudu, and Deputy Speaker Raghurama Krishnam Raju among the chief guests. During the program, CM Naidu and Speaker Ayyanna will also honor the winners of various sports and cultural competitions.