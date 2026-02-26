AP Assembly budget sessions enter 11th day, key bills to be introduced

The Andhra Pradesh Assembly’s budget sessions have reached their 11th day. On 26th February 2026, the government is set to introduce several key bills in both Houses and conduct detailed debates on departmental budget items.

Key bills scheduled for introduction include:

1. Assigned Lands Act Amendment Bill: Revenue Minister Angani Satya Prasad will present this bill, aimed at simplifying ownership rights and transfer rules for assigned lands.

2. Village and Ward Secretariat Amendment Bill: Minister Dola Sri Bala Veeranjaneya Swamy will introduce amendments to enhance the functioning of the secretariat system.

A special debate will focus on the Water Resources Department. Minister Nimmala Ramanaidu will present the department’s budget and initiate the discussion. He will also table the 50th annual report of the Water Resources Department, offering insights into the progress of irrigation projects across the state.