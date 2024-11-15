AP Assembly session continues for fourth day, discussion on budget today

The Andhra Pradesh Assembly budget meetings commenced on the fourth day on Friday, with proceedings beginning at 9 am. The session opened with the question and answer period, allowing members to discuss various issues and seek clarifications. Following this session, discussions on the annual budget are scheduled to continue, culminating on the final day of the budget meetings.

In addition to the budget discussions, the government plans to introduce two significant bills during this session. Finance Minister Payyavula Keshav will present the Andhra Pradesh Public Employment Act Amendment Bill, aimed at reforming employment policies within the state.

Meanwhile, Power Minister Gottipati Ravikumar will introduce the AP Electricity Duty Act Amendment Bill, which is expected to address key issues related to electricity duty regulations.