Live
- Nehru’s services unforgettable : Veerlapalli
- ROB ready by March-end
- 30.1-9-49-10 – Anshul Kamboj picks up all 10 wickets in Haryana vs Kerala Ranji Trophy match
- South Korean FM Cho, Blinken hold talks on margins of APEC summit in Peru
- India’s insurance sector growth surpasses China, Thailand: McKinsey
- CLOSE-IN: Indian cricketers from Paupers to Princelings
- Delhi-NCR's air quality remains hazardous for residents
- South Korea, US, Japan to announce establishment of trilateral secretariat this week
- North Korean leader Kim orders mass production of suicide attack drones: KCNA
- Calcutta HC to hear next week plea for CBI probe into death of Jhargram Hospital doc
Just In
AP Assembly session continues for fourth day, discussion on budget today
The Andhra Pradesh Assembly budget meetings commenced on the fourth day on Friday, with proceedings beginning at 9 am.
The Andhra Pradesh Assembly budget meetings commenced on the fourth day on Friday, with proceedings beginning at 9 am. The session opened with the question and answer period, allowing members to discuss various issues and seek clarifications. Following this session, discussions on the annual budget are scheduled to continue, culminating on the final day of the budget meetings.
In addition to the budget discussions, the government plans to introduce two significant bills during this session. Finance Minister Payyavula Keshav will present the Andhra Pradesh Public Employment Act Amendment Bill, aimed at reforming employment policies within the state.
Meanwhile, Power Minister Gottipati Ravikumar will introduce the AP Electricity Duty Act Amendment Bill, which is expected to address key issues related to electricity duty regulations.