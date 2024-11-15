  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

AP Assembly session continues for fourth day, discussion on budget today

AP Assembly session continues for fourth day, discussion on budget today
x
Highlights

The Andhra Pradesh Assembly budget meetings commenced on the fourth day on Friday, with proceedings beginning at 9 am.

The Andhra Pradesh Assembly budget meetings commenced on the fourth day on Friday, with proceedings beginning at 9 am. The session opened with the question and answer period, allowing members to discuss various issues and seek clarifications. Following this session, discussions on the annual budget are scheduled to continue, culminating on the final day of the budget meetings.

In addition to the budget discussions, the government plans to introduce two significant bills during this session. Finance Minister Payyavula Keshav will present the Andhra Pradesh Public Employment Act Amendment Bill, aimed at reforming employment policies within the state.

Meanwhile, Power Minister Gottipati Ravikumar will introduce the AP Electricity Duty Act Amendment Bill, which is expected to address key issues related to electricity duty regulations.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick