AP Assembly session: Eighth day meeting begins with question hour

The Andhra Pradesh Assembly budget meetings kicked off at 9 AM on Wednesday, with a detailed agenda that promises extensive discussions and legislative actions. The session will commence with the continuation of question hour, where various pressing issues will be raised.

Among the topics slated for discussion are several irregularities concerning the distribution of house plots, the procurement of ice-lined refrigerators within the animal husbandry department, and matters related to ports and fishing harbours. Other critical issues on the agenda include the Godavari Pushkaras, Adoni Autonagar development, the NTR Srujala Sravanti scheme, Visakha dairy developments, sports grounds across the state, housing solutions for the underprivileged, and the supply of generic medicines.

Additionally, the Assembly will observe a condolence resolution in memory of former MLA Nara Ramamurthy Naidu.

Under Rule 344, the coalition government will also take the opportunity to discuss its accomplishments in development and welfare initiatives during its first 150 days in power.

In conjunction with the discussions, the government plans to introduce a series of significant bills, including the Andhra Pradesh Excise Act Amendment -2024, the AP Excise Indian Foreign Made Liquor Act Amendment Bill, the Currency Exchange Bill, the Andhra Pradesh Municipal Act Amendment Bill, among others.

Following the introduction of these bills, a short discussion will take place regarding buildings constructed in violation of regulations in Visakhapatnam's Rishikonda area. Furthermore, Minister Kollu Ravindra is expected to provide a statement in the Assembly regarding the new liquor policy.