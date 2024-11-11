  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

AP Assembly Sessions Postponed to Wednesday

AP Assembly Sessions Postponed to Wednesday
x
Highlights

The Andhra Pradesh Assembly sessions have been postponed to Wednesday, with a holiday declared for tomorrow (Tuesday).

Amaravati: The Andhra Pradesh Assembly sessions have been postponed to Wednesday, with a holiday declared for tomorrow (Tuesday). It has been announced that tomorrow morning at 11 AM, a special training session will be held for all Members of the Legislative Assembly (MLAs).

Additionally, at 2 PM tomorrow, there will be a meeting of the combined legislative party members. This meeting will focus on key discussions among the leaders and members of the legislative party.

The training sessions and the party meeting are expected to assist MLAs in enhancing their understanding of Assembly procedures and help improve the functioning of the legislative body.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick