AP Assembly Sessions Postponed to Wednesday
Amaravati: The Andhra Pradesh Assembly sessions have been postponed to Wednesday, with a holiday declared for tomorrow (Tuesday). It has been announced that tomorrow morning at 11 AM, a special training session will be held for all Members of the Legislative Assembly (MLAs).
Additionally, at 2 PM tomorrow, there will be a meeting of the combined legislative party members. This meeting will focus on key discussions among the leaders and members of the legislative party.
The training sessions and the party meeting are expected to assist MLAs in enhancing their understanding of Assembly procedures and help improve the functioning of the legislative body.
