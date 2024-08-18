AP BJP spokesperson Lanka Dinakar Calls for Review of PLI Scheme Implementation

Lanka Dinakar, Chief Spokesperson for the Andhra Pradesh BJP, has urged the state government, led by Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, to conduct a thorough review of the implementation of the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme aimed at promoting the manufacture of high-efficiency solar PV modules.

Dinakar expressed concern over the lack of substantial progress in attracting federal incentives under the PLI scheme, which is a cornerstone of the Central Government's Make in India initiative and is designed to bolster the green energy sector. Despite the scheme being announced as part of the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative, Dinakar highlighted that only one or two companies in Andhra Pradesh have successfully engaged with the program since the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy administration took office between 2019 and 2024.

"Nothing significant has been completed thus far,” Dinakar stated, emphasizing the need for accountability and action. He called on the Naidu administration to investigate the reasons behind the underachievement of local manufacturers, especially when extensive opportunities for financial incentives are available.

Dinakar further urged the Chief Minister to assess the overall performance of the industry over the past five years and explore new avenues for investment in the green energy sector that can capitalize on the central government’s PLI offerings. The call for a review comes at a pivotal moment as Andhra Pradesh seeks to enhance its standing in the burgeoning renewable energy market.