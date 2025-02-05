Live
AP Cabinet meet tomorrow
Vijayawada: The AP Cabinet meeting to be held on Thursday is likely to finalise the schedule of the Assembly budget session. The state government is said to be planning to conduct the budget session for three weeks starting from the last week of February.
As the Opposition YSRCP MLAs are said to have decided to attend the session, the Cabinet will also discuss the stand to be adopted in the session. It may be noted that YRCP chief Jaganmohan Reddy who returned from London directed the party leaders to highlight the failures of the coalition government in fulfilling the promises made in the manifesto.
In addition to this, the Cabinet is also likely to take a decision on finalising some of the tenders of Amaravathi capital.
