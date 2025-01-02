AP Cabinet meeting scheduled for today, to discuss on major issues

In a pivotal Cabinet meeting scheduled for 11 am on Thursday, Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu will preside over discussions that could significantly impact the state's economic landscape. The meeting aims to address multiple investment proposals, including a substantial Rs. 1,82,162 crore investment approved by the State Investment Promotion Board (SIPB), which is expected to generate employment for 2,63,411 individuals.

One of the main agenda items is the establishment of a large BPCL refinery across 6,000 acres in Ramayyapatnam, Nellore district, with an investment of Rs. 96,862 crore. This project is projected to provide jobs for 2,400 people and will encompass five operational blocks with a total capacity of 9 million metric tons. In addition to the refinery, the development plan includes a township, a learning center, petrochemical units, a crude oil terminal, green hydrogen production facilities, and administrative structures. Over the next two decades, the state is anticipated to receive Rs. 88,747 crore in revenue from this venture, which aims for completion by 2029.

Further investments will also be discussed, including a proposal from Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) to invest Rs. 80 crore in a 2,08,280 square foot facility at Millennium Towers in Visakhapatnam, expected to create 2,000 job opportunities. Additionally, Azad Mobility India Limited plans to invest Rs. 1,046 crore in electric three-wheeler trucks, buses, and battery packs in Gudipalli, Sri Sathya Sai district, which will provide employment to 2,381 people.

The Cabinet is also set to approve a Rs. 1,174 crore investment by Balaji Action Buildwell Private Limited on 106 acres in Rambilli, Anakapalle district, along with significant investments amounting to Rs. 83,000 crore in clean energy from five new companies entering the state.

Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu is expected to further guide the Cabinet on ongoing projects, including discussions surrounding the the Godavari to Banakacharla project, which he has termed his "dream project." The meeting will also serve as a platform for ministers to report on their performance over the past six months, a topic that the Chief Minister has indicated will be integral to the discussions.

As the Cabinet prepares to tackle these crucial matters, the outcomes are anticipated to have wide-reaching implications for job creation and economic development within the state.