AP Cabinet Meeting underway, discusses on key issues

In an ongoing cabinet meeting held at the Secretariat under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, several crucial issues are currently being deliberated. Among the notable discussions is a potential decision to demerge the AP Drone Corporation from AP Fiber Net.

The cabinet is also reviewing the establishment of a captive port in Anakapalle district, a move expected to bolster economic growth and improve logistics.

In addition, a proposal to reduce the bar license fee for the development of three-star and other premium hotels in the state is likely to receive approval. This initiative aims to enhance the hospitality sector and attract more tourism investments.

Furthermore, the cabinet is poised to ratify various Government Orders (GOs) related to the Youth Services, Tourism, and Culture Department. Another significant item on the agenda is the introduction of the new comprehensive AP State Media Accreditation Rules-2025, which is expected to streamline media operations in the region.

Lastly, the cabinet is anticipated to greenlight proposals for the construction of the Nagarjuna Sagar Left Branch Canal retaining wall, aimed at improving water management and irrigation facilities in the area.